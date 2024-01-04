UN Security Council strongly condemns deadly 'terrorist attack' in Iran

The UN Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned twin bombings in Iran that killed at least 84 victims.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Kerman," said a statement that called the bombings a "reprehensible act of terrorism."

It expressed the deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian government and wished a full recovery to those injured.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said.

The Council's members also demanded accountability for the perpetrators and reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable.

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday, in close vicinity to the cemetery where former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani is buried.

Thousands had gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.

Earlier, authorities had put the death toll at 103, which was later revised by forensic experts to 84, including 284 injured.

The Daesh/ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.