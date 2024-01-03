UK urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Britain on Wednesday urged Israel to "allow" more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"More must be done to get humanitarian aid into Gaza-Israel must allow significantly more supplies in to reduce the risk of hunger and disease," Foreign Secretary David Cameron wrote on social media platform X.

Cameron added that the UK "also wants to see the immediate release of hostages and progress towards a sustainable ceasefire."

He further wrote that he spoke "today about how we can work together on these issues" with Israel's new Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 22,313 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 57,296 others, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Due to the Israeli onslaught, most of the enclave's population of more than 2.2 million remains under siege and bombardment, displaced, and short of food and basic necessities.