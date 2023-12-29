Thousands of Yemenis rally in support of Gaza

Thousands of Yemeni people on Friday participated in mass rallies in support of Gaza facing an Israeli devastating onslaught.

The rallies were called for by the Houthi group in several cities and areas under the group's control, under the title "With You until Victory... The Americans Won't Stop Us."

According to the Houthi-run Saba news agency, the rallies were reported in Sanaa, Hodeidah, Hajjah, Dhale and al-Bayda provinces as well as in Saada and Raymah provinces.

A statement by the Houthi group was read during the rallies which stressed the continuation of the popular rallies in support of Gaza.

The statement also urged the people worldwide "to activate the economic boycott weapon against the American and Israeli products, and all companies that support them."

The Houthi group affirmed the continuation of its naval operations against Israeli ships or those sailing for Israeli ports until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Since Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 21,507 Palestinians and injuring 55,915, according to local health authorities.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.