Israeli bombardment of Gaza leaves at least 45 Palestinians killed, scores injured

A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis as seen from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on December 29, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army carried out attacks on several parts of the blockaded Gaza Strip early Friday, killing at least 45 Palestinians and wounding many others.

During an Israeli bombardment in Al-Fukhari in the southern city of Khan Younis, 11 people were killed and many others injured, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported.

Separately, Israel targeting a Palestinian residence in the city of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, led to the deaths of at least 20 people.

The bombing of the Al-Shabura refugee camp in Rafah resulted in numerous casualties and injuries, although the exact number has not been determined yet.

Israel also launched an attack on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

In airstrikes that targeted a mosque in the camp along with at least two houses, 14 people were killed.

















