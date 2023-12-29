Israeli army says 5 soldiers injured in car-ramming incident

The Israeli army late on Friday announced the injury of five of its soldiers during a car-ramming incident earlier in the day in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army said in a statement that one of the soldiers suffer a serious injury while the four others are listed for light-to-moderate wounds, and that all were taken to hospitals in Israel.

Before the Israeli army announcement, Israeli media, including Channel 12, reported that four Israeli settlers were injured in the car-ramming near Hebron, a southern West Bank city.

It added that the Palestinian perpetrator was shot and killed by the Israeli forces at the site of the event.

Palestine's official news agency Wafa identified the Palestinian as Amr Abu Hussein, adding that he was left to bleed until his death by the Israeli forces.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out in Gaza on Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 318 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7, with over 3,300 others injured.