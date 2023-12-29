Iraq working to end U.S.-led coalition’s presence in the country: Premier

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Thursday that the government is working towards ending the U.S.-led coalition against Daesh/ISIS's presence in the country.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was on a formal visit to Iraq, met with Al-Sudani in the capital Baghdad for talks.

Following their meeting, Al-Sudani said at a joint press conference with Sanchez that they are working to conclude the mission of the U.S.-led coalition forces.

Al-Sudani emphasized that Iraqi forces are now in good shape.

"The Iraqi government is moving towards ending the presence of the international coalition forces, which includes security advisers who support the security forces in the fields of training, advice and intelligence cooperation," he said, adding "the Iraqi government is in the process of rearranging the relationship under capable Iraqi forces."

Acknowledging Spain's significant contribution to Iraq in the fight against Daesh/ISIS as an integral part of the coalition forces, Al-Sudani said they will not forget the support Spain provided.

Pointing to recent attacks on coalition forces in Iraq, he said the government's response to the attacks is clear and that such attacks target Iraq's stability and security.



















