Doctors Without Borders reiterates need for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Doctor Without Borders (MSF) has reiterated the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The U.S.' "failure to endorse a series of … (UN) resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza has led to the adoption of a watered-down version that makes no sense for those of us on the ground," Jacob Burns, MSF's project coordinator in Gaza, said in a statement.

The most recent resolution, the statement said, aims only to increase the flow of aid into the Strip and it does not demand a cease-fire.

"Obstacles to bringing in aid through the complicated series of Israeli and Egyptian checkpoints are real, but the main barrier for our medical staff trying to provide more and better health care here is the continued extreme violence that defines this war," it said.

Burns said: "We want to do more to provide aid to people in Gaza, yet the continued bombing and fighting is steadily forcing us into a smaller and smaller corner of the Strip. Conditions here are dire. However, they are not nearly so dire as in those other areas in the north of Gaza that have been cut off from almost all aid for months."

"The only way to truly save lives here is for this extreme violence and the collective punishment of Palestinian people to end, and end now," he added.

Since Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 21,507 Palestinians and injuring 55,915, according to local health authorities.

Authorities claim the Hamas attacks have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.