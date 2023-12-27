Israeli army says it intercepted Iranian drone off Beirut coast

The Israeli army said it intercepted on Wednesday an Iranian drone that was launched from Iraq over the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Beirut.

According to Army Radio, the drone's possible destination was the offshore Karish gas field, an Israeli natural gas reservoir.

Iranian militias in Iraq launched the drone, but according to security sources, it was an initiative on their part and not directed by Hezbollah, the radio said.

It, however, did not provide details on the drone's route to reach the Mediterranean or the means Israel used to intercept it.

Defense Minister Yuval Gantz said Tuesday that Israel was facing attacks on seven separate fronts-Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Iran.







