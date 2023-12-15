Türkiye strongly condemns Israeli attack on Anadolu photojournalist in East Jerusalem

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday that Türkiye strongly condemns Israel's attacks on journalists in Gaza.

The remarks came after Israeli forces attacked Anadolu's photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf in East Jerusalem on Friday while on duty.

"Israel's violence against journalists is clearly part of their campaign to silence the international media," said Altun in a statement.

Altun recalled that "Israel's merciless attacks" on civilians have resulted in the fatalities of over 60 journalists, with numerous others sustaining severe injuries and some reported missing.

He added that Israeli forces are unwilling to take even the most basic steps to ensure the safety of journalists.

"On the contrary, they are only interested in preventing media workers from doing their jobs to report the truth from the ground. Israel has made it a habit to violate every international norm protecting the public's right to accurate information," Altun added.

"To minimize the international reaction, they are trying to cover up the devastation on the ground by intimidating journalists. Their efforts to create a blackout of their war crimes in Gaza will continue to fail. The world has already seen so much thanks to the bravery of media workers and news professionals," Altun further added.

Altun also urged all global news outlets to uncover Israel's human rights abuses and actively oppose its mistreatment of journalists.

"All news organizations need to stand up to Israel's bullying and intimidation," Altun said.

The Israeli army on Friday violently attacked Anadolu photojournalist Mustafa Alkharouf, who was on duty in occupied East Jerusalem, sending him to the hospital.

The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, amid restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on Friday prayers at the mosque.







