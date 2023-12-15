Western nations urge Israel to halt settler violence

 Contact Us
In a joint statement published by France's foreign ministry on Friday, Western nations and the European Union called on Israel to take tangible measures to put an end to the unparalleled violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published December 15,2023
Western nations and the European Union on Friday urged Israel to "take concrete steps to halt unprecedented violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank", in a joint statement published by France's foreign ministry.

The call from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, the EU and several other European countries, but notably excluding Germany and the United States, highlighted "an unprecedented number of attacks perpetrated by extremist settlers" since early October that they said had claimed eight Palestinian lives and wounded 83 people, reiterating that Israel's settlement policy "is illegal under international law".