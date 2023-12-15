Turkish, UAE leaders Erdoğan and Al Nahyan discuss Gaza tragedy over phone | Erdoğan calls for efforts to achieve permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday discussed with his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the latest situation in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 have killed more than 18,700 Palestinians.



During the call, Israel's attacks on Gaza, efforts to establish a permanent cease-fire, and Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians and ensure peace were discussed, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.



President Erdoğan said it is important to stop Israel, and maintain efforts to achieve a permanent cease-fire.



Erdoğan underlined that in order to ensure peace in the region, the decisions taken at the joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League must be fully implemented, and initiatives to increase the international community's support for Palestine must be continued in a "spirit of unity."