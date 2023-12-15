Mahmoud Abbas urges United States to compel Israel to Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday urged the US administration to compel Israel to halt its attacks against Gaza and the West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

In a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Ramallah, central West Bank, Abbas also reiterated the necessity of opening all crossings, increasing the delivery of humanitarian, medical, and food aid, and swiftly providing water, electricity, and fuel to Gazans.

He reiterated the Palestinian Authority's rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians, and urged for US intervention to prevent Israeli settler violence.

Abbas stressed that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state, and any attempt to isolate any part of it would be unacceptable.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan met Israeli officials and said Tel Aviv had decided to open its border crossing at Kerem Shalom for direct delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Israel's air and ground attacks on Gaza has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides leaving a trail of destruction, displacing 1.9 million people, and causing severe shortages of food, medicines and other basic necessities.





