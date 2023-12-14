U.S. expressed concerns to Israel on prosecution of Gaza campaign: White House

The U.S. has conveyed its concerns to Israel about the military campaign on Gaza, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We have had concerns and we have expressed those concerns about the prosecution of this military campaign, even while acknowledging that it's Hamas that started this, and it's Hamas that is continuing," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.

Washington's support for Tel Aviv is not diminished, he reiterated a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel is losing support around the world due to its indiscriminate bombing in the Palestinian enclave.

Kirby said the U.S. president was expressing concern about civilian casualties in Gaza.

"And again, it's reflective of our constant efforts to urge the Israelis to be as precise, as careful as possible," he said. "The president has, of course, been very candid about some of the concerns that we had about, like judicial reform in the country and where it was going on certain issues. And he expressed those concerns as a real friend of Israel."

Kirby also said the U.S. believes that Israel will continue to go after Hamas members and "will do so in a way that minimizes civilian harm."

"As the president said, that's their intent and it's important that the results match that intent," said the spokesman. "We know they have the intent. We know they're acting on the intent. Civilian casualties continue to happen. And again, we're going to keep urging them to reduce this."

He said that Biden believes that a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict is possible and that it will require a solid and transparent leadership on both sides to make this happen.

On Tuesday, Biden said Israel is losing support around the world and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government.

"This is the most conservative government in Israel's history," Biden said at a campaign fundraiser in Washington, adding that Netanyahu's government "doesn't want a two-state solution."

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday said Tel Aviv will continue the Gaza war "with or without international support."

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have since been killed and almost 50,600 others injured in Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.