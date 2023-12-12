Israeli army raids shelters in northern Gaza, kicks displaced Palestinians out

The Israeli army on Monday raided several schools where displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter and kicked them out in the cold of the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli army forces stormed into a number of schools in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia, kicked the women and children out, and arrested the men, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

A state of panic and fear prevailed among the women and children who left the schools under the Israeli bullets and shelling, the eyewitnesses added.

They also said they were forced to leave the shelters completely empty-handed, without even water, food, or even blankets to protect them from the December cold.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the storming of the schools, which-like other civilian buildings-are supposed to be off-limits to attacks, under the rules of war.

Thousands of Palestinians have sought safe haven in schools-especially schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA-to take shelter after they lost their homes due to Israel's heavy bombardment across Gaza.

Yet several schools have reportedly come under Israeli shelling, causing hundreds of casualties among Palestinians.

At least 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,645 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.


















