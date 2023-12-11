U.S. says images of stripped Palestinian detainees in Gaza ‘deeply disturbing’

The U.S. expressed concern on Monday over images showing Palestinian men detained in Gaza, stripped to their underwear, deeming the pictures "deeply disturbing."

"We found those images deeply disturbing, and we are seeking more information, both about the nature of the images, and of course, why they're public," State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters during a daily press briefing.

In response to Mark Regev's remarks, a senior advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who commented on the images, saying, "It's the Middle East, and it's warmer here," Miller said: "I haven't seen that comment. So I don't want to comment on specifics. But I would say that is certainly not a sentiment that we would agree with."

"We always have been clear with Israel about the necessary of acting in full compliance with international humanitarian law, and that does require that it protects civilians treat detained individuals humanely and with dignity," Miller added.

Israeli media last week published footage and photos of half-naked people with their eyes covered and hands tied before being taken for questioning. The media said the photos were of Hamas members, who surrendered to the Israeli army. Hamas denied Israeli claims about the surrender of its fighters in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.