Protesters chain themselves to White House fence demanding Gaza cease-fire

A group of Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House perimeter fence Monday in protest of U.S. President Joe Biden's policies during the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The group of about a dozen protesters read aloud the names of those killed in Gaza during the over two-month war there, reciting a Jewish chant asking that their memory be a blessing after each name was called out.

"We're here today because as Jewish elders, we know what genocide looks like, and we know what it feels like. It's in our memories. It's in our bodies," Esther Farmer, a spokesperson for the group Jewish Elders for Palestinian Freedom, said during a brief interview with Anadolu. "We are here to tell Biden he needs to stop funding and arming this genocide."

Police ultimately broke up the demonstration, using bolt cutters to sever the chain that affixed protesters to the White House fence. Many were escorted away with their fists raised in a sign of defiance.

The protest took place just hours before Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host the annual Haukah party at the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are slated to host another holiday reception at the Naval Observatory on Monday evening.