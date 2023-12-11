Israeli army intercepts 6 missiles fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army on Monday announced intercepting six missiles fired from Lebanon.

The army said that air defense batteries intercepted six missiles and targeted the source of the attack with artillery.

Sirens sounded in Israeli towns near the Lebanese border, according to Israeli media.

For its part, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that "a large batch of rockets was launched towards an Israeli site off the Lebanese border, some of which were intercepted by Iron Dome and the rest fell inside the occupied territories."

The Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura, Alma el-Chaab, Jabal al-Labouneh, the eastern outskirts of the town of Zabqin, and the outskirts of the towns of Yarin, Marwahin, Jebbayn, and Chihine, according to the NNA.

The attack came amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel against the backdrop of the ongoing Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged cross-border fire over the past few weeks in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.