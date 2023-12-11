Iran’s parliament speaker says imports of Israeli goods must be blocked

Saying that Israeli goods are being sold in Iranian markets, the nation's parliament speaker on Monday called on the government to list these goods and prevent their importation, according to state media.

Citing provisions in the Iranian Constitution on "supporting the Palestinian people in every way" and "opposing the hostile actions of the Zionist regime against peace and security," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told a parliamentary commission: "The Foreign Ministry must compile a list of goods related to companies whose main shareholders are Israeli. The government is also obliged to take necessary measures to prevent the import of these goods."

Ghalibaf requested that parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission monitor the implementation of these laws, said the official IRNA news agency.

Despite the ban on the trade of products belonging to Israeli companies under Article 123 of the Iranian Constitution, it is known that many products of Israeli origin are sold in the country.

Iran and Israel have long been fierce enemies, and that animosity has increased since Israel attacked Gaza in the wake of an Oct. 7 surprise attack on Hamas.

In its attacks on Gaza, Israeli forces have taken nearly 18,000 lives.

- US SAID TO BE BUYING IRAN'S HEAVY WATER

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the United States is buying Iran's heavy water for its nuclear reactors through an intermediary, despite extensive US sanctions.

He said Iran's most-sanctioned sectors-having to do with missiles and nuclear development-are also the most advanced.

US sanctions on Iran are meant to hinder the development of its nuclear arms program, particularly after the then-US president withdrew from the deal in 2018. Since taking office, current President Joe Biden sought to return to the deal, without success.





