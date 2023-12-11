86 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since Oct. 7

At least 86 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the government media office said Monday.

In a statement, the media office said the latest fatality was Mohamed Abu Samra, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Sunday.

"Israel's assassination of Palestinian journalists is an attempt to obscure the Palestinian narrative and hide the truth," the statement said.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,205 Palestinians have been killed and 49,645 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.





















