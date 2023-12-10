Israeli army must better protect civilians in Gaza, says German foreign minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday voiced deep concern over the worsening situation in Gaza, emphasizing that "the Israeli army must better protect civilians in Gaza."

"It's not sufficient to call on people to seek shelter when, in fact, almost no protection is possible on-site," she said on X.

Baerbock highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating: "The situation of the people in Gaza becomes more desperate by the day. Women and children are suffering the most. They are the last to eat and are the first to die."

To address the escalating humanitarian crisis, Baerbock announced that Germany is stepping up its commitment to provide aid to the Palestinian territories, allocating a total of €179 million ($193 million) this year.

"As an international community, we must do everything to alleviate this suffering and ensure that more assistance reaches Gaza," she underlined.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.