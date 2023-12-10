Gaza death toll nears 18,000 as Israeli war grinds on

Rescue workers inspect the damage at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. (REUTERS)

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 17,997 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said 49,229 other people were injured in the Israeli onslaught on the blockaded territory.

According to the spokesman, two women were killed and dozens injured in Israeli bombardment of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The Israeli army launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

























