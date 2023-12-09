'Really unfortunate': Malaysia slams U.S. over veto on Gaza cease-fire

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday slammed the U.S. for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

"I would like on behalf of the Malaysian government strongly condemn and protest against the decision of the United States to oppose cease-fire at the Security Council," he told reporters in Kuala Lumpur after an event.

"We must stop the killing of innocent civilians, babies and women. There is no reason, absolutely no basis for anyone to deny this and frustrate this process. And therefore, it is really unfortunate. I am deeply saddened by this outrageous decision to ignore the clamor and appeal by the international community."

The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Friday that demanded an immediate cease-fire to halt the ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip as the death toll continues to mount.

The text, which was co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, received the support of 13 Security Council members. The UK, also a permanent council member with veto power, abstained.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

PAKISTAN 'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED'



Pakistan also reacted over failure of the UN Security Council to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, expressing disappointment.

"Pakistan is deeply disappointed that the UN Security Council has once again failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even in the face of a human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security, it added.

Islamabad said the "collective punishment" endured by the people of Gaza is "unprecedented and unacceptable."













