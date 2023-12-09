More than 130 UN agency staffers killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on Saturday confirmed the death of 133 employees in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes.

The UN agency stated on X: "Our staff in Gaza take their children to work so they know they are safe, or can die together."

"The situation of civilians in #Gaza is untenable, we are reaching a point of no return," UNRWA further added.

It concluded by stating: "133 UNRWA colleagues have been confirmed killed in bombardments, most with their families."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.







