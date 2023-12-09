Iran slams U.S. for its veto of Gaza cease-fire

Iran on Saturday condemned the U.S. for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

"The US government once again proved that it is the main actor and agent in the killing of civilians and Palestinian citizens, particularly women and children, and the destruction of vital infrastructure in Gaza," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

"Since the beginning of the brutal invasion of the child-killing Zionist regime against Gaza, the US has repeatedly proven its alliance and cooperation with the apartheid regime of Israel in committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian nation," said Kanaani.

The U.S. vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Friday that demanded an immediate cease-fire to halt the ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip as the death toll continues to mount.

The text, which was co-sponsored by nearly 100 UN member states, received the support of 13 Security Council members. The UK, also a permanent council member with veto power, abstained.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.