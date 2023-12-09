Daesh terror attack leaves 3 Iraqi soldiers wounded in Kirkuk

An attack by the Daesh terrorist group has left three soldiers injured in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province, police department said on Friday.

According to the statement, the terrorist attack targeted a military observation point of the Iraqi army near the Dakuk district.

The statement also noted that the attack carried out with submachine guns was repelled by the soldiers.

Daesh terrorist group captured the provinces of Mosul, Salahaddin and Anbar and part of Diyala and Kirkuk provinces in June 2014, and these regions were recaptured over the years.

Former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced victory against Daesh on Dec. 9, 2017.

Although it has been nearly six years since Iraq was cleared of Daesh, attacks are occasionally carried out by members of the terrorist group in rural areas.