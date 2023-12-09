14 dead in dormitory fire in northern Iraq’s Erbil

At least 14 people died in a fire that broke out in a dormitory building in northern Iraq's Erbil on Friday.

"Fourteen people died and five others were injured in a building fire in a dormitory in Soran district in Erbil province," the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG) Health Ministry said in a statement.

The dormitory building was used by students and lecturers of Soran University.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, condoled with the families of the victims and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also expressed its condolences to those who lost their lives in the fire, their relatives and the Iraqi people, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
























