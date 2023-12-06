Israel arrests 60 more Palestinians in West Bank amid tensions

At least 60 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces in fresh military raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to a local nongovernmental organization.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said the detainees included 30 Palestinians, who were taken into custody in Jenin in northern West Bank.

"The arrests were marked by harassment, severe beatings, and threats against detainees and their families, along with acts of sabotage and destruction in homes of citizens," the NGO added in a statement.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army has since killed 263 Palestinians and detained more than 3,640 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to Palestinian figures.

Figures released by prisoners' affairs groups show that at least 7,800 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli jails.













