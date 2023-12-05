UN agency says resumed Israeli military operation repeats 'horror from past weeks'

A picture taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip on December 4, 2023, shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment in Gaza amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP Photo)

The head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) on Monday said the Israeli resumption and expansion of its military operation across Gaza repeats "the horrors from past weeks."

"The resumption of the military operation and its expansion further in southern Gaza is repeating horrors from past weeks," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

He said the Israeli evacuation orders for people from Khan Younis city to Rafah city have created "panic, fear and anxiety" among people.

"At least an additional 60,000 people were forced to move to already overcrowded UNRWA shelters, with more asking to be sheltered. Many have already been displaced more than once fleeing the war in other parts of Gaza," Lazzarini added.

He warned that the evacuation orders push the people to concentrate in less than one-third of the Gaza Strip space amid badly needed "food, water, shelter, and mostly safety."

Lazzarini noted that currently there is no safe area in Gaza even in Rafah city in the far south of the enclave or in the Israeli unilaterally called "safe zone" areas.

He urged the Israeli authorities to "reopen Kerem Shalom and other crossings and facilitate the unconditional, uninterrupted and meaningful delivery of lifesaving humanitarian assistance," adding that failure to do so is a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a previous statement, Lazzarini said over one million people are sheltering in UNRWA installations across Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.