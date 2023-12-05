Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza arrive in Istanbul

Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip due to Israel's ongoing attacks arrived in Istanbul via Egypt early Tuesday.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 130 Turkish citizens who on Sunday night had crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Reuniting with his wife Sara after two months, Faisal Said thanked the officials. Said's father Rasit Said thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Anadolu cameraman Mohamed Alaloul, who lost four of his children and three siblings in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, came to Istanbul along with his injured wife and surviving child.

The surviving families of journalists working in the Gaza Office of Anadolu were also among the group that came to Istanbul.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.



















