PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY OF ISRAELS NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive and transparent inspections of Israel's nuclear weapons, leaving no room for doubt.

Erdoğan pledged to actively pursue this matter and called on the global community to join efforts in holding Israel accountable. This follows an exposé by The New York Times, which reportedly unveiled Israel's nuclear deception.

Experts examining satellite imagery have brought attention to a striking detail, suggesting that, despite Israel's denial, the country possesses a limited number of nuclear weapons.

President Erdoğan had earlier highlighted Israel's non-membership in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), stating that this exempted Israel from the treaty's initial regulations. However, he pointed out that member countries have the option to seek a monitoring mechanism through the International Atomic Energy Agency for nuclear security.

President Erdoğan outlined the steps to be taken, including convening the relevant body to make decisions on the request, a process that may take some time. The decision would then be forwarded to the United Nations Security Council, where the possibility of the United States supporting Israel and vetoing the issue remains a concern. Nevertheless, the mere discussion of this matter at such a high level is deemed a significant development.

Expressing the strategic importance of advancing this issue for regional stability, President Erdoğan vowed to continue applying pressure. He called upon Türkiye and the global community to persistently pursue the call for Israel's nuclear weapons to be thoroughly inspected without delay. The President's call marks a historic moment as it represents the first formal record of such a request concerning Israel. The international community will be closely watching as this crucial issue unfolds.





