Israeli army carries out overnight airstrikes across Gaza, causing dozens of casualties

Fire rises following Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 4, 2023, amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army carried out a series of overnight bombings across the Gaza Strip causing dozens of casualties among the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported an Israeli airstrike on a residential building of the Al-Yazigi family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, which left an unspecified number of casualties, including women and children.

Another Israeli airstrike on a home in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip caused several deaths and injuries.

Several areas across the Palestinian enclave saw heavy Israeli airstrikes known as "fire belts."

Fire belts pound a specific area with a series of massive bombings and end with the destruction of the entire area.

Doctors and displaced people in the Dar Essalam Hospital in Khan Younis sent distress calls to protect them from Israeli heavy bombing around the hospital, Wafa added.

The health authorities in Gaza have yet to specify the exact number of casualties from the Israeli overnight raids across the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.