FRANCE FREEZES HAMAS LEADERS ASSETS FOR 6 MONTHS

Head of the political wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar (AFP File Photo)

France decided to freeze Palestinian group Hamas leader's assets for six months under a ruling published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The decision came with a ministerial ruling adopted by economy and interior ministries on Nov. 30 .

Assets belonging to or controlled by Yahya Sinwar or on his behalf are all frozen, the ruling said.

France expressed support for Israel and condemned Hamas following the Oct. 7 attacks.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict is nearly 15,900, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to more than 42,000.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.