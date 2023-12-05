2 Lebanese towns lose power due to Israeli shelling

Several areas in southern Lebanon came under Israeli shelling Monday, causing blackouts in at least two Lebanese towns.

Israeli shells hit the high-voltage transmission lines of the towns of Deir Mimas and Kafr Kila, causing power outages, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

NNA also reported Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the town of Naqoura.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah group said its fighters targeted 10 Israeli military posts on the border areas with Lebanon.

The Israeli army said Monday that three Israeli soldiers were wounded in mortar shelling from Lebanon targeting a military site in northern Israel.

Tension flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah after the Israeli military launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.







