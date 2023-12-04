Israeli army blows up main courthouse in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army on Monday blew up the main courthouse in the Gaza Strip, known as Palace of Justice, located in south Gaza City.

The Israeli army released a video on X showing the moment when the soldiers blew up the entire seven-story building, which was inaugurated some five years ago, in 2018.

In the video, soldiers can be heard saying they razed the building in memory of the Israelis killed on Oct. 7 in Hamas' surprise attack on southern Israel, near Gaza.

After the building came down, the Israeli soldiers were heard rejoicing.

Israeli Army Radio claimed that the building was used as a courthouse for Palestinian group Hamas.

The building was built by funds from Qatar and since its inauguration, it was run by the Justice Ministry and the Gaza-based Supreme Court.

During Israel's devastating onslaught on Gaza since Oct. 7, more than 100 government buildings have been destroyed by the Israeli army.

Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, said in previous statements that the Israeli authorities seek to destroy all aspects of life in Gaza including the health and municipal services as well as others vital services for the people in Gaza.

Israel on Friday resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.