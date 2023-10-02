Türkiye voices 'deep concern' over attacks against Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye on Monday expressed "deep concern" over growing actions violating the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Attacks that violate the sanctity and historical status quo of sacred sites, especially the Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem, are "completely unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We reiterate our call to the Israeli government to refrain from any provocative actions that could escalate tensions in the field and our strong expectation that the necessary steps be taken seriously and quickly in this regard."



