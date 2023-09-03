Tens of thousands protest again against government in Israel

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets again on Saturday to demonstrate in Tel Aviv and other cities across the country against the policies of the country's right-wing religious government.
The organizers of the protests had previously announced that they would coordinate with security forces after heavy clashes between Eritrean migrants and police at a demonstration hours earlier. Dozens of people were injured in the riots in south Tel Aviv.
Mass protests against government policies have been a regular occurrence in Israel for more than half a year.
At the end of July, as part of a highly controversial restructuring of the judiciary, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government coalition passed a law restricting the Supreme Court's ability to act.
Critics see the government's actions as a threat to Israel's democracy.
On September 12, the Supreme Court is due to consider petitions against the law.