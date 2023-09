Erdoğan to meet Russian counterpart Putin in Sochi on Monday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks on Monday in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

Erdoğan will pay a one-day working visit to Sochi upon Putin's invitation, said a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, the two leaders will review bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia broadly, and engage in discussions on current global and regional issues.