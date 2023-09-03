Turkish cemetery in Western Thrace targeted by unidentified people

A Turkish cemetery in Greece's Western Thrace region has been targeted by unidentified people over the weekend.

Some 20 tombstones have been damaged in the cemetery of the Turkish minority in Narlikoy.

In a statement on Facebook, the Friendship Equality and Peace Party, a party popular with the Turkish minority community, condemned the incident, calling on the Greek authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Serif, head of the Consultative Committee of Turkish Minority of Western Thrace, visited the cemetery following the attack.

The incident was reported to police, said Serif, who is also the elected mufti of Gumulcine (Komotini), and expressed his hope that the relevant authorities will take necessary measures in this regard.