2 civilians killed, 13 injured in YPG/PKK attack in eastern Syria

Two civilians were killed and 13 others injured in an attack by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, according to local sources on Sunday.



YPG/PKK terrorists attacked the town of Hajin, south of Deir ez-Zor, with heavy weapons that was cleared of terrorists by Arab tribes, the sources said.



A child was among the victims, while seven other children were injured in the attack.



The attack came as Arab tribes managed to reclaim 24 villages from the YPG/PKK terrorists, but the terror group recaptured two of them in a recent attack.



On Saturday, Arab tribesmen cleared four villages from YPG/PKK terrorists in rural Manbij.



Arabs make up the entire population of Deir ez-Zor, which the terrorist group occupied with the support of the US military under the pretext of fighting the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.



The terrorist organization forcibly recruits young Arabs in the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK.



Despite US sanctions, YPG/PKK terrorists seized control of the region's oil wells and use revenues to finance its terrorist activities.