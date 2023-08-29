 Contact Us
News Middle East Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former PM Imran Khan

Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former PM Imran Khan

In the ongoing corruption case involving former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, there has been a significant development. The sentencing of Khan to a 3-year prison term has been temporarily postponed, and a decision has been reached to grant him bail, allowing for his release.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published August 29,2023
Subscribe
PAKISTANI COURT SUSPENDS THE CORRUPTION CONVICTION AND SENTENCE OF FORMER PM IMRAN KHAN

The Islamabad High Court announced its decision regarding the corruption case in which Khan was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

The court, which postponed the sentence, ruled for the former Prime Minister's release on bail.

Previously, the court had found Khan guilty of selling gifts worth $490,000 received during his tenure as Prime Minister and misusing his position, leading to his arrest warrant and the 3-year prison sentence.

Pakistan police had arrested Khan at his residence in Lahore on August 5th in accordance with the court order.

On August 8th, the Pakistan Election Commission ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been found guilty and imprisoned in a corruption case, would be banned from politics for 5 years.

Khan is currently held in Attock Prison in the northwest of the country.