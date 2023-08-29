Pakistani court suspends the corruption conviction and sentence of former PM Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court announced its decision regarding the corruption case in which Khan was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

The court, which postponed the sentence, ruled for the former Prime Minister's release on bail.

Previously, the court had found Khan guilty of selling gifts worth $490,000 received during his tenure as Prime Minister and misusing his position, leading to his arrest warrant and the 3-year prison sentence.

Pakistan police had arrested Khan at his residence in Lahore on August 5th in accordance with the court order.

On August 8th, the Pakistan Election Commission ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been found guilty and imprisoned in a corruption case, would be banned from politics for 5 years.

Khan is currently held in Attock Prison in the northwest of the country.