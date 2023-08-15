News Middle East Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

Hospital reports have confirmed that two Palestinians lost their lives in Israeli military operations in Jericho, located in the southern West Bank. The Health Ministry in Ramallah further verified this tragic incident on Tuesday, indicating that a 16-year-old and a 25-year-old were fatally shot and killed.

Two Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations in Jericho in the southern West Bank, according to hospital reports.



The Health Ministry in Ramallah confirmed on Tuesday that a 16-year-old and a 25-year-old were shot and killed.



According to the Israeli army, clashes with armed Palestinians broke out during the arrest of two wanted suspects in a local refugee camp and in a village in the greater Jericho area.



Suspects in the refugee camp Akbat Jaber had fired at border guards who then retaliated with gunfire, the military said.



During an operation in the nearby village, riots broke out and incendiary bottles were thrown at the forces, according to the statement. As a result, soldiers opened fire, it said.



The security situation in Israel and the West Bank has been tense for a long time. Since the start of the year, 24 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.



In the same period, 178 Palestinians have been killed, most in Israeli military operations, or else during violent clashes or attacks of their own. The majority are armed combatants, but innocent civilians are also often killed in military operations.



There are also repeated reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, Israeli activists or soldiers.



The West Bank and East Jerusalem have been under Israeli occupation since being taken during the 1967 Six Day War. More than 600,000 Israeli settlers now live there.



The Palestinians claim the areas for their own state.









