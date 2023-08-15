Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in Jericho

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli raid, during his funeral in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

Two Palestinians were killed and four others injured early Tuesday by the Israeli army during a raid on Jericho's Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The fatalities took place when Palestinians attempted to resist the raid, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that two people with bullet injuries were taken to Jericho Hospital where they lost their lives.

The Israeli forces, meanwhile, detained a Palestinian from his home in the camp.

Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers' attacks on Palestinian cities and towns.



















