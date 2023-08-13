Jewish settlers raid Palestinian school in occupied West Bank

A group of Jewish settlers raided a Palestinian school in the West Bank, according to local media on Sunday.

Jewish settlers raided the Ra's et-Tin school in the eastern Ramallah area where the Bedouin communities live, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

They broke the windows of the school, it added.

In October 2020, Israel decided to demolish the school because it was in zone "C" and did not have a building permit.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the raid by the Jewish settlers on the school.

The ministry called on the US and the international community to do their part in protecting educational institutions.

Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.







