ARAB LEAGUE WELCOMES AUSTRALIAS DECISION TO USE TERM ‘OCCUPIED PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES’

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed Australia's decision to use the term "occupied Palestinian territories."

"We welcome Australia's decision to make Israeli settlements illegal, and we appreciate the Australian government's decision to use the definition of occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem," the General Secretariat of the Arab League said in a statement.

This step has great importance in terms of respecting international legitimacy decisions and sending a clear message that Israel must comply with these decisions and the rules of international law.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Australia reversed a decision of the previous government to recognize West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, during the 1967 Middle East War. It formally annexed the city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.







