No cause for ‘concern or panic’ about Lebanon’s security situation: Premier

After several countries issued travel warnings, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said there was no cause for "concern or panic" about his country's security situation.

His remarks came after he met Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib in the wake of advisories from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Germany, according to Beirut-based National News Agency.

The meeting reviewed security measures taken to ensure stability and prevent harm to the public and tourists.

In the meeting, it was stated that progress has been made in political efforts to end the conflict that started on July 29 in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp for Palestinians in the southern Lebanese city of Saida.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army denied allegations that there will be a raid on the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp.

The army said that the allegations were "untrue" and that the situation inside the camp was being closely monitored.

In Ain al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, 12 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in clashes between Palestinian factions since July 29.

A cease-fire between the factions was announced on July 31, but occasional clashes continued.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid areas where there have been armed clashes, while Kuwait and Germany called on their citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution and to stay away from areas of clashes.



















