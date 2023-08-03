Landmine explosions claim lives of civilians in Yemen

Saudi Arabia's "Mine Clearance Project" (MASAM) launched in Yemen made a written statement regarding the issue.

In the statement, it was mentioned that a Yemeni individual, who was grazing animals in the Al-Ghayl district of Al-Jawf Governorate, lost his life due to a mine explosion.

It was also reported that two people passing through the Hab Al-Shaaf district lost their lives as a result of an explosion of a previously laid explosive device on the road.

Yesterday, the Yemen Mine Observatory, a civil society organization, announced that two children lost their lives and one was injured in the western city of Al-Hudaydah as a result of a landmine explosion.

THE YEMENI CIVIL WAR AND DEADLY LANDMINES

In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthis have been controlling the capital Sanaa and some regions since September 2014. The Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces have been supporting the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015.

According to reports from the Yemeni government and human rights organizations, Houthis have laid approximately 2 million mines throughout the country since the start of the civil war in 2014. These mines have caused the deaths or injuries of thousands of civilians.

According to assessments by human rights organizations, there are more than 8,000 "mine victims" in Yemen, the majority of whom are women and children.