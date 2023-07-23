Egypt formally appoints new ambassador to Türkiye

Egyptian President Abdulfettah al-Sisi on Saturday appointed Amr el-Hamami as the country's ambassador to Türkiye in an official decree listed in its official gazette.

The appointment came on the heels of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tapping Salih Mutlu Şen to serve as Ankara's ambassador to Cairo after the two countries raised their diplomatic relations from the level of charges d'affaires after a decade.

Hamami had served as Egypt's charge d'affaires in Ankara since 2019. Before that, he was a legal advisor for Egypt's UN Mission in New York in 2011-2015.

He also served in consular roles at Egypt's embassies in Niger, Denmark, and Bulgaria.