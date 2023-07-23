Muslim scholars call on United Nations to cooperate and take action to prevent Quran desecration

The World Union of Muslim Scholars has called on the United Nations to engage in collaboration and to take decisive action following recent Islamophobic attacks on the Muslims' holy book Qur'an.



In response to actions that have deeply offended the Islamic world, such as the burning and desecration of the Qur'an in Denmark and Sweden, the World Muslim Scholars Association convened the International Forum for the Protection of the Islamic Scriptures. The forum brought together various organizations, Arab parliamentarians, and intellectuals.



In the closing statement of the forum, held at the International Muslim Scholars Solidarity Association (UMAD) building in Istanbul, the threat posed by insults to the Quran to international peace was emphasized. The United Nations (UN) was urged to engage in constructive cooperation and take appropriate measures to reach an international agreement that prevents the denigration of religions.



The declaration also highlighted the need for a conference addressing these insults to the sacred values of Muslims, and a strategic plan should be devised to implement effective measures preventing their recurrence.



Islamic countries were called upon to engage with Western nations that allowed such offensive actions to shed light on the potential dangers that may arise from these actions.



Furthermore, Islamic countries were urged to invest in enhancing their international, economic, and political relationships to promote Islam and make it a strategic priority.



In specific instances, members of the anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist group "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" in Denmark burned the Qur'an in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on July 21. Similarly, an individual of Iraqi origin living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, burned and trampled on the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha, and again on July 20 in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.







