Turkish security forces nab 8 people on migrant smuggling charges

Turkish security forces in an operation have arrested eight people accused of involving in human trafficking, the interior minister said on Sunday.

Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that seven of these alleged human smugglers were taken into custody during the operation, while another was conditionally released with restricted movement to leave the city.

The minister also shared images from the operation.

He said the operation was jointly carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command in the western Izmir province, National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and Coast Guard Command.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants seeking to enter Europe to begin new lives, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.























