Taliban say EU sanctions, bans 'not beneficial to any side'

The interim Taliban administration on Friday said sanctions and bans will not benefit the people of the war-torn nation.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said putting Taliban leaders on the sanctions list "is not beneficial to any side."

"Instead of using pressure and sanctions, interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used. Repeating the failed experience against Afghans and imposing politics did not give results," the spokesman said in a statement.

His statement came after the European Council imposed restrictive measures against 18 individuals and five entities, including three Taliban key leaders, under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

"[These individuals include] because of their role in depriving Afghan girls and women of their right to education, access to justice and equal treatment between men and women," said a statement issued by the European Council.

The Taliban, which returned to power in August 2021, have disallowed Afghan women from higher education and work in many areas of public sector.